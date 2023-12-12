ASUS posts blind camera test, rewards us with a good look at ROG Phone 8

TL;DR ASUS has given us a good look at the upcoming ROG Phone 8.

The phone offers a much cleaner look than the more garish designs of previous ROG devices.

It also seems like the handset might offer a telephoto camera for the first time in the series.

ASUS has confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 is launching soon, and we’re expecting the gaming phone to land at CES 2024 or thereabouts. Now, the company has given us a proper look at the new phone.

The smartphone brand posted a blind camera test on a website, allowing you to choose the best-looking photo in a variety of scenarios. Once you’ve finished the test, you’ll be greeted with an image showing two ROG Phone 8 devices.

ASUS

The image shows the back of both phones, giving us a clearer look at the devices compared to the initial teaser poster. We can clearly see a rectangular triple camera bump of sorts, flat edges, and a cleaner rear cover compared to the ROG Phone 7’s back that screamed “gamer” for better or worse.

ASUS isn’t forgetting about the ROG Phone line’s gaming phone roots yet, as the rear cover also seems to sport an RGB logo. There’s also text reading “GLHF” (good luck, have fun) in the bottom left corner.

ROG Phone 8: What else do we see? One other notable addition we’ve spotted here is what appears to be a side-mounted USB-C port. This would be in line with previous ROG handsets, opening the door to accessories as well as more convenient charging while gaming in landscape orientation.

It’s also worth noting that the ASUS camera test includes “telephoto (x3)” and “telephoto (x10)” categories. This strongly suggests that the ROG Phone 8 could finally offer a telephoto camera for the first time in the series.

We might not have long to wait as ASUS has confirmed a January 8 event in Las Vegas. The company hasn’t specifically said that the new handset will show up here, but we’re expecting it and plenty more products on the day.

