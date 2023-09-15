Forget the iPhone; get 50% off the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition today

It’s Batman Day today! We don’t do anything to celebrate in our house, but it marks the date in 1939 that the superhero first made his comic debut. More importantly, it has inspired a really nice offer on a limited-edition Android smartphone. This weekend only, you can pick up the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition at 50% off. ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition for $599.99 ($600 off)

We’ve never even tracked a $600 price drop on the regular ROG Phone 6, so this offer is a real coup if you’re a fan of the Caped Crusader. The Batman branding isn’t restricted to the externals of the phone either. There’s themed startup animation, live wallpaper with charging animation, sound effects, and more. It even has the yellow Batman logo marking your fingerprint unlock. Pretty cool.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Take your gaming experience to the next level The ROG Phone 6 has everything a gamer needs. In addition to a bunch of gaming-related features, the phone sports a large display, great performance, and a big battery. You can even pair it with various gaming accessories. See price at Amazon Save $600.00

The specs of the ROG Phone 6 are worthy of Bruce Wayne’s collection. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, the device is constructed with mobile gamers in mind. It features a 165Hz AMOLED display for an immersive experience and capacitive air triggers to enhance gameplay. It even has specialist gaming software onboard. This limited-edition model offers 12GB of RAM and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack — an increasingly rare prospect in flagship phones these days. While not the main focus, the camera array is more than decent, with a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. It’s protected by IPX4 splash resistance and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.

This unprecedented deal is only available this weekend, so don’t miss it. The widget above takes you there.

Comments