Leak reveals what the ASUS ROG Phone 10 series could have been

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A firmware leak has revealed the hardware specs of the now-canceled ASUS ROG Phone 10 and 10 Pro.

ASUS intended to outfit the two phones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a triple rear camera setup.

The devices were in development but had to be shelved after the company’s decision to step away from the smartphone business.

ASUS took the bold call of pausing its smartphone business earlier this year, pivoting to AI-based hardware, including commercial PCs and smart glasses. Among the victims of this decision was the ROG Phone 10 series, devices that were in development but never saw the light of day. Now, in a bittersweet development, a leak has spilled the beans on some of the hardware specs of these gaming-oriented Android phones.

Leaked firmware files from a prototype seen exclusively by NotebookCheck offer insight into the cameras, connectivity options, and the chipset. As one would expect from a 2026 flagship, ASUS was testing both the ROG Phone 10 and 10 Pro prototypes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The files additionally reveal the presence of the familiar LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage. However, the leak didn’t reveal the RAM and storage capacity the manufacturer intended to offer. Based on the ROG Phone 9 Pro’s 16GB/512GB and 24GB/1TB configurations, it’s not a stretch to assume ASUS had something similar in mind.

What do you think of the ROG Phone 10's leaked specs? 6 votes I would've bought these phones if ASUS didn't cancel them 33 % It's okay, but could be better 33 % ASUS made the right call in skipping a year 33 %

ASUS further planned for Wi-Fi 7 support along with sub-6 GHz 5G connectivity on the two ROG-branded flagships. As for the cameras, NotebookCheck unearthed a 50MP 1/1.3-inch primary camera (OmniVision OV50Q), complemented by a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto unit on the ROG Phone 10 Pro.

On the other hand, the standard ROG Phone 10 was supposed to sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide unit, a 5MP macro camera, and no telephoto sensor. Meanwhile, both the standard and Pro variants were reportedly going to feature the same 32MP camera. While not mentioned, we presume the devices would have launched with Android 16 on board.

The ROG series isn’t the only victim of ASUS’s decision to exit the smartphone business. It also meant the end of the company’s popular Zenfone series, greatly limiting options for people wanting a compact Android smartphone in a world where devices with large screens are the norm.

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