ASUS ROG Ally X specs may have leaked in full just ahead of reveal event

TL;DR An online retailer appears to have put up a listing for the ASUS ROG Ally X.

The listing seems to include pictures and specs of the upcoming handheld gaming PC.

The ROG Ally X is scheduled to be announced on June 2.

We’re only a few days away from the reveal event for the ROG Ally X. Unfortunately for ASUS, a recently discovered retail listing may have stolen some of the event’s thunder.

First spotted by the Korean YouTube channel Performance Department Connect, it appears a Korean online retailer may have published a listing for the ROG Ally X a little early. The listing in question labels the device as the ROG Ally 2, however, it’s far more likely this is the new, slightly improved X model.

Included in the listing are a few images of the handheld gaming PC and some of its specs. According to Google Translate, we’re looking at a device with an AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor with Zen 4 architecture. This processor uses a 4nm process, has eight cores, 16 threads, and 12 RDNA3 compute units.

Moving on, the spec sheet says that the device weighs 670g. There’s a bit of a discrepancy between this and the 678g that was reported earlier. It also appears that we can expect 24GB of memory and 1TB of storage, which corroborates what we’ve heard before.

As for the screen, it’s said to be a 7-inch FHD 120Hz display that tops out at a brightness level of 500 nits. This information is also consistent with leaks from the past.

One of the most important improvements ASUS said it was giving the X is better battery life. We’ve heard that the company could double the capacity, and this appears to confirm that the handheld will feature an 80Wh battery. The sheet claims this batter provides three hours of heavy gaming and 10 hours of duration.

Finally, it appears the system will have a 40Gbps USB4 port and biometric authentication.

If these are indeed the specs for the ROG Ally X, then it looks like all we’re missing is the launch price. The retailer lists the handheld as 1,234,120 won, which would be about $897 in the US.

