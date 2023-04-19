ASUS ROG Ally specs leak: More impressive than Steam Deck?

ASUS

TL;DR ASUS ROG Ally specs have apparently leaked online via a slide.

The handheld PC will seemingly ship with a custom Ryzen Z1 series chip and a 120Hz screen.

ASUS revealed the ROG Ally on April 1, and it turned out that this definitely wasn’t an April Fool’s Joke. The company recently teased an imminent launch for this Windows 11 handheld machine, but it looks like specifications have now leaked online.

Twitter users Hifihedgehog and PapayaTop posted a purported screengrab of ASUS ROG Ally specs. And it definitely looks like a capable PC-based handheld.

The ROG Ally will apparently arrive with a custom AMD Ryzen Z1 series chipset, a Full HD 120Hz screen (500 nits), 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The company will also purportedly offer microSD expansion and the company’s Armory Crate software tweaks. It also looks like the machine will weigh in at 608 grams, which is significantly lighter than the Steam Deck (669 grams).

Finally, the screenshot touts Windows 11 (as you’d expect) along with support for Xbox Game Pass, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and EA Play. So this could be a significant feather in the cap of the ASUS handheld compared to the Steam Deck, which runs the Linux-based Steam OS and isn’t able to run some gaming services/stores.

Pricing will be the key question though, so we hope to see cheaper variants (presumably packing less storage, for example). But we doubt even a cheaper variant will start at $400 like Valve’s machine.

Either way, we’d advise you to take these ASUS ROG Ally specs with a healthy helping of salt, as we haven’t heard of these sources before. Still, it looks like the handheld PC market is getting another big-name entry soon.

