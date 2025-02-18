Deals: ASUS ROG Ally vs Lenovo Legion Go

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Gaming handheld consoles are fantastic. These little portable machines can play games that needed a whole gaming computer just some years ago! They are also getting pretty affordable, especially if you can catch them on a hot sale. Today, we have a couple of great deals on the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. Let’s take a look at them. Get the ASUS ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme for just $449.99 ($200 off) Get the Lenovo Legion Go with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme for just $599.99 ($100 off)

The ASUS ROG Ally offer is available from Amazon, while the Legion Go sale comes from Amazon. Both discounts are automatic, so all you have to do is add your preferred item to your cart and check out.

ASUS ROG Ally

ASUS ROG Ally (AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme) ASUS ROG Ally (AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme) Take your Windows gaming experience on the road Looking for a solid alternative to the Switch? Look no further, the ASUS ROG Ally is a powerful handheld gaming computer, with a 7-inch display, built-in gaming controls, and the ability to connect to your TV and remote controllers for a portable console experience. See price at Best Buy Save $200.00

This is your best bet if you want an awesome handheld console for as little money as possible. The ASUS ROG Ally is currently just $449.99, which is a great deal considering its usual $649.99 retail price. And this happens to be the upgraded model with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. It’s actually cheaper than the lower-end Ryzen Z1 version right now!

The ASUS ROG Ally is quite the treat, offering quality gaming on the go. The battery is good for 1- to 2-hour gaming sessions on a full charge, but this is running high-end PC titles. It literally runs Windows 11, so it’s technically a tiny PC. This means you can access any service, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, etc. Not only that, but you can run any other Windows app here, including Photoshop, video editing software, or anything you want.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme and 16GB of RAM make this a very capable little pocket PC. It can run 2.8 teraflops of processing power. The ergonomics and built-in controls also make it very comfortable. The 7-inch screen is a bit small, but it’s pretty good. It has a Full HD resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The one downside is that it comes with 512GB of storage, which isn’t much for storing games locally. There is a solution, though: you can expand this using a microSD card. Other ports include a 3.5mm headset jack, a USB-C port, and ASUS’ XG docking solution.

Lenovo Legion Go

This deal isn’t as hot, saving you only $100. However, we feel this is a good upgrade if you don’t mind paying $599.99. This model still gets an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The main upgrade is in the design.

The Lenovo Legion Go has removable controllers, making it more akin to a Nintendo Switch. The display part even comes with a built-in kickstand. We also love that the right controller can work as a mouse, which will be great for first-person shooting games.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Like ASUS’ alternative, the Lenovo Legion Go runs on Windows 11, so you get full compatibility with all PC gaming platforms, games, and software. You can even connect a monitor, mouse, and keyboard to it, and use it as a regular computer! If the 512GB are not enough, this one also supports microSD cards, allowing you to expand the storage by 2TB. You’ll also get a larger 8.8-inch display with a sharper QHD+ resolution and a smoother 144HZ refresh rate. The panel can reproduce 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it very color-accurate.

If you prefer to have the latest and greatest, though, the Lenovo Legion Go S is already out. It’s not discounted, and it likely won’t be for a while, but you can learn all about it here. Are you going for either of these? Act quickly, as we don’t know how long these sales will last.

You might like