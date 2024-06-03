The latest addition to ASUS ProArt series is a Snapdragon-powered Windows tablet for creators

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS has unveiled three new ProArt devices aimed at creative professionals: a laptop, a convertible, and a tablet.

The ProArt PZ13 tablet is ASUS’s first tablet powered by the Snapdragon X chip and is part of the Copilot Plus PC program.

The tablet features a 13.3-inch 3K OLED display with Pantone validation and a suite of creator apps.

ASUS has introduced three new devices in its ProArt series, aimed at professional creators. The latest lineup includes a laptop, a tablet, and a 2-in-1 convertible, each designed to meet the demands of creative work.

The ProArt PZ13 is the company’s first tablet to feature the Snapdragon X chip, promising enhanced performance and power efficiency for demanding creative tasks. The tablet is also a part of Microsoft’s Copilot Plus PC program, further integrating AI capabilities into the user’s creative experience.

Pro display for ProArt The ProArt PZ13 stands out with its impressive 13.3-inch 3K “Lumina OLED” display, boasting a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ASUS has designed the display for precise color reproduction, essential for tasks like photo and video editing.

ASUS claims the display is VESA DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black certified, ensuring impressive contrast and detail in dark areas. It also supports Dolby Vision for enhanced color and dynamic range in compatible content.

Additionally, the display is Pantone Validated, ensuring color accuracy for professional-grade creative work. The screen features a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 0.2 ms response time, which ASUS believes is good enough for video editing and animation tasks.

ASUS PZ13 specifications

While the creator-oriented display is a central feature, the ProArt PZ13 also includes several other notable specifications: Dimensions: The ProArt PZ13 tablet is 9 mm thick and weighs approximately 1.87 lb (850g). For comparison, the new iPad Pro 13-inch model is just 5.1 mm thick and weighs about 1.28 lb (579g) for the Wi-Fi-only model.

The ProArt PZ13 tablet is 9 mm thick and weighs approximately 1.87 lb (850g). For comparison, the new iPad Pro 13-inch model is just 5.1 mm thick and weighs about 1.28 lb (579g) for the Wi-Fi-only model. Performance: It’s powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor with a TDP of up to 20W, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

It’s powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor with a TDP of up to 20W, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. Battery: ASUS claims the 70Whr battery delivers “long hours of work and play,” though we’ll have to see how long those long hours really last.

ASUS claims the 70Whr battery delivers “long hours of work and play,” though we’ll have to see how long those long hours really last. Connectivity: The tablet includes two USB 4.0 type-C ports with support for charging and DisplayPort, allowing dual monitor setups. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and has a full-size SD card reader.

The tablet includes two USB 4.0 type-C ports with support for charging and DisplayPort, allowing dual monitor setups. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and has a full-size SD card reader. Durability: The ProArt PZ13 boasts an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, requiring a rubber grommet for full protection over the USB-C ports. It has also been tested to meet the MIL-STD-810H military-grade standard for ruggedness.

The ProArt PZ13 boasts an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, requiring a rubber grommet for full protection over the USB-C ports. It has also been tested to meet the MIL-STD-810H military-grade standard for ruggedness. Camera: The tablet features a 5MP Windows Hello IR webcam on the front for secure logins and a 13MP rear camera capable of 4K/60fps recording.

The tablet features a 5MP Windows Hello IR webcam on the front for secure logins and a 13MP rear camera capable of 4K/60fps recording. Accessories: It comes with a detachable keyboard, a magnetic cover stand, and stylus support, with the ASUS Pen 2.0 being an optional add-on. The ProArt PZ13 offers a suite of creator apps designed to streamline the creative process. Some of the most notable ones include StoryCube, an AI media hub that automatically organizes and classifies digital assets. The tablet also includes a six-month subscription to CapCut, a video editing software with AI-powered features for streamlined editing.

The ProArt PZ13 is part of the Copilot Plus PC program and will support all the latest Windows 11 24H2 AI capabilities.

Furthermore, a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key provides instant access to AI assistance, empowering users to leverage AI capabilities for their creative endeavors. As is the requirement for Copilot Plus PCs, the Snapdragon X’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) can handle up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS), enhancing AI processing and overall performance.

The ProArt PZ13 is expected to be available in Q3 2024, and ASUS will announce the pricing details closer to the release date.

More ProArt devices

In addition to the ProArt PZ13 tablet, ASUS also introduced two new laptops to the ProArt lineup. The ProArt Studiobook P16 (h7606) is a powerful laptop featuring a 16-inch 4K OLED display, the next-generation Ryzen AI CPU with up to 70W TDP, and up to an RTX 4070 GPU. It offers ample memory and storage options, with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, expandable via an additional M.2 slot.

The ProArt Studiobook PX13 (HN7306) is a versatile convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge, a 13-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, and powerful specifications similar to the ProArt Studiobook P16. Both the P16 and PX13 are Copilot Plus PCs, so the new Ryzen CPU powering them must bring the necessary AI features.

Both the ProArt Studiobook P16 and PX13 are already available for pre-order on the ASUS Store and Best Buy, with starting prices of $1,899.99 and $1,699.99, respectively.

