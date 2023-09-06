This 27-inch ASUS monitor protects your eyes and is now just $109

Whether for business or pleasure, staring at a computer monitor for many hours on end isn’t good for the old peepers. ASUS designed the 27-inch VA27DQ Eye Care Monitor to address this very concern, and the latest deal on the display from Amazon just dropped it to its best price ever. ASUS 27-inch VA27DQ Eye Care Monitor for $109 ($50 off)

Usually selling for $159, but going for over $200 as recently as last year, you can now add the monitor to your setup for just $109. That’s some discount, considering that we’ve never previously tracked it on sale for less than $140.

ASUS 27-inch VA27DQ Eye Care Monitor ASUS 27-inch VA27DQ Eye Care Monitor The ASUS VA27DQ Eye Care Monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution, a 178-degree wide viewing angle panel, and vivid image quality. You also get up to a 75Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync technology to eliminate tracing and ensure crisp and clear video playback. It also boasts Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies to ensure a comfortable viewing experience. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

The monitor is designed with both performance and well-being in mind. It offers Full HD resolution and employs an IPS panel that provides a 178-degree wide viewing angle and 75Hz refresh rate. Adaptive-Sync and FreeSync technology also eliminates screen tearing and ensures smooth video playback. The monitor offers a range of connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and D-sub, and even features two 2W stereo speakers. What sets it apart from your average monitor is its focus on eye care, being TUV Rheinland-certified for Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies, making it a comfortable choice for extended use. It supports both NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards.

You can check out the ASUS monitor deal for yourself via the widget above.

Comments