These are the first ASUS ROG laptops with OLED screens

TL;DR ASUS has announced new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 gaming laptops.

These laptops are the first ROG notebooks with OLED displays.

The company also revealed new Strix gaming notebooks.

ASUS is a dependable player in the gaming laptop space, and it’s indeed used CES 2024 to announce a host of gaming-focused notebooks. Enter the 2024 ROG Zephyrus and Strix lines.

Starting with the new ROG Zephyrus models, these laptops are the first ASUS ROG notebooks with OLED screens. The ROG Zephyrus G14 sports a 3K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate while the Zephyrus G16 brings a 2.5K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. Both screens offer G-Sync support and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The two laptops also offer an aluminum chassis, 25% larger speakers than their predecessors (47% higher volume), and slim, lightweight designs. More specifically, the G14 weighs 1.5 kilograms and measures an apparent 1.59 centimeters thick, while the G16 is said to weigh 1.85 kilograms and measure 1.49 centimeters in thickness.

What else should you know about new Zephyrus laptops?

Other shared specs include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, stereo speakers, and a host of I/O options (including a 3.5mm port, SD card reader, HDMI 2.1, USB 4, and Thunderbolt).

The top-end ROG Zephyrus G14 packs an AMD Ryzen 8000 series CPU and a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. ASUS didn’t clarify CPU and GPU details for the base model. Nevertheless, the G14 also packs up to 32GB of RAM, a 1TB M2 SSD,

Meanwhile, the top-end G16 laptop sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU and a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. ASUS didn’t dish out other CPU details here, either, although it did note that the G16 is also available with an RTX 4080 GPU.

Like the idea of these laptops? Then the ROG Zephyrus G14 starts at £1,899.99 (~$2,423) in the UK while the ROG Zephyrus G16 will be available from £2,299.99 (~$2,933) in the market.

ROG Strix 18 brings mini-LED goodness

These weren’t the only ASUS gaming laptops announced on the day, as the company also launched the 2024 ROG Strix gaming notebooks.

The standout offering here is the Strix SCAR 18, offering an 18-inch mini-LED screen for the first time in the ROG series. Otherwise, ASUS says all its new Strix laptops offer the Intel Core i9 14900HX processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to a 4TB SSD, while the SCAR 16 and 18 pack an RTX 4090 GPU as well. These laptops are available starting now, and you can expect to pay a starting price of £3,999.99 (~$5,100) in the UK.

