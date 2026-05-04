RIP Ask Jeeves: Historic Google Search rival shuts down after 30 years

Logopedia

TL;DR Ask.com has officially shut down its search business as of May 1, 2026, after 25 years of operation.

Parent company IAC said the decision reflects a strategic shift.

The closure marks the end of a prominent Google Search rival from the early days of the web.

After more than two decades in existence despite the dominance of Google Search, Ask.com has now officially shut down. Parent company IAC confirmed that it discontinued its search business, including Ask.com, on May 1, 2026. This brings an end to one of the web’s earliest recognizable search brands that once rivaled Google Search.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In a message posted on the website, IAC said “a very great search must come to an end,” announcing that the service would no longer operate after 25 years. The company thanked the engineers, designers, and teams behind the platform, as well as “the millions of users who turned to us for answers in a rapidly changing world.”

Ask and Google Search were born around the same time, both emerging in the late 1990s during the early web boom. It used a question-and-answer format and featured an iconic butler mascot named Jeeves. The platform later rebranded to Ask.com as it attempted to modernize and compete more directly with search engines like Google Search. However, it gradually lost popularity as Google’s scale and ranking systems came to dominate the market.

There’s a good chance that a lot of younger web users haven’t even heard of Ask Jeeves, but its shutdown is a reminder of how the search landscape has shrunk over the years, with Google now basically the default for just about everyone.

Still, Ask.com’s legacy lives on in how people interact with search today. Its focus on natural-language questions feels a lot like the conversational search and AI tools we now take for granted.

IAC closed its message with a nod to that legacy, saying, “Jeeves’ spirit endures.”

Follow