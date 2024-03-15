Secure your home with over 50% off the Arlo 2K camera bundle

If you’re looking to upgrade your smart home security, you might have the Arlo March sale on your radar. But for a two-day window only, there’s an extra deep discount on one of the premier packages in the Arlo lineup, with the Essential Outdoor Wireless 2K Security Camera Bundle reduced to just $179.99 until midnight tomorrow. Arlo Essential Outdoor Wireless 2K Security Camera Bundle (2nd Gen) for $179.99 ($190 off)

Comprising everything you need to keep an eye on your property, the kit includes four wireless 2K security cameras and a yard sign to deter would-be intruders. Those components are valued at $425 when bought separately, but as one system, they offer an advanced smart home security solution. That sharp 2K video resolution of each camera and a 12x zoom capability enable you to discern fine details such as eye color and license plate numbers in your picture.

The handy features don’t stop there. First off, the system provides immediate motion-triggered alerts and live video streaming directly to your smartphone. Then there’s the Integrated Spotlight for deterrence and an Integrated Siren that can be activated manually or automatically via the Arlo Secure App. You can even keep an eye out in low-light conditions with its Color Night Vision. Two-way audio lets you liaise with visitors and is enhanced by noise canceling audio.

The whole system is a breeze to set up and has direct Wi-Fi connectivity. The cameras also come with a rechargeable battery and are weather-resistant, making installation simple anywhere outdoors. An initial Arlo Secure plan trial is included, offering extended features such as 30-day video cloud storage and 24/7 Emergency Response.

You’ve got less than 48 hours to take advantage of this deal, so check it out for yourself via the widget above.

