Deal: The ARK Uno wireless charger is made of wood, and it is at an all-time low price!

I have mentioned before that I am a huge fan of wooden products. If you feel the same, here’s a really nice wireless charger deal. The ARK Uno Solid Wood Wireless Charger is on sale at a record-low price, saving you $21 off the retail price of $59.99. Buy the ARK Uno Solid Wood Wireless Charger for $38.99 ($21 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal is specific to the oval model. There is a square version available if you prefer it, but that one costs $42.99.

There is only one caveat about this wireless charger. It uses magnetic charging, so you need either a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, a Qi2 Android phone, or a device with a magnetic case or adapter. If you meet this requirement, this wireless charger deal is a real treat!

The ARK Uno Solid Wood Wireless Charger is crafted from genuine walnut, along with a strong metallic base. It looks gorgeous, and that is likely its main feature. Otherwise, it works just as well as any other magnetic wireless charger.

This accessory can charge at a speed of up to 15W. The device features a discrete LED indicator light, allowing you to know when it is charging. Additionally, the magnetic mechanism is very flexible, and you can place your phone in either portrait ot landscape orientation.

If you want a wireless charger that works seamlessly, performs decently, and also happens to look amazing, this is one of your most affordable options. Go catch it at a record-low price while you can!

