Lily Katz / Android Authority

Apple likes to sell people on the idea that the Beats Studio Buds and Studio Buds Plus are useful for workouts, especially if you’re an Android user who can’t take advantage of AirPods. But an essential feature for any pair of workout earbuds is sweat resistance, since without it, you’re likely to damage your buds or even get minor electrical shocks (something we’ve personally experienced). So are the Beats Studio Buds waterproof?

QUICK ANSWER The Beats Studio Buds and Studio Buds Plus have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. They can't be submerged, and prolonged liquid exposure will slowly erode that resistance.

Are the Beats Studio Buds waterproof?

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Sort of. Both the Studio Buds and Studio Buds Plus have an IPX4 rating, which means they can resist exposure to sweat and regular water, but they’re neither sweatproof nor waterproof. You can’t drop them in a bath or toilet, and if you get especially sweaty (say, you’re lifting weights at a Texas gym without any air conditioning), there’s still a risk you’ll do damage. Even high humidity could cause problems, and you should definitely avoid high-pressure water sources such as a shower.

Apple recommends that if Studio Buds come into contact with liquids, you wipe them down as soon as possible with a dry, lint-free cloth. The company also warns that sweat/water resistance isn’t permanent — protective material is inevitably going to deteriorate over time, so if you regularly end workouts drenched in sweat, you might want to choose buds that are fully sweatproof instead, such as the Jaybird Vista 2.

If you need to clean your Studio Buds, the simplest way to is to wipe them down with a wet cloth (wring it out first!) and then dry them with another one (or a dry portion of your original cloth). Avoid soap or anything caustic.

A final point: that IPX4 rating doesn’t extend to the charging case, so keep it dry at all times.

FAQs

Are Beats Studio Buds sweatproof? They’re not sweatproof, but they have an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance. If you get extremely sweaty during a workout, there’s a risk of damage, but they’ll probably be fine as long as you dry them off. The real issue is long-term. Apple notes that sweat resistance will gradually deteriorate with recurring liquid exposure, so if you exercise pretty frequently, your Studio Buds may die prematurely. If this is a concern, search for fully sweatproof earbuds from companies like Jaybird or Jabra.

Can I wear my Beats Studio Buds in the rain? Apple doesn’t have an official position on this. To be safe, we’d recommend against it, but they’ll probably be alright as long as you’re in a light drizzle rather than a torrential downpour. Dry your buds off as soon as you can.

Can I shower with Beats Studio Buds? No. While they’re water-resistant, they’re not waterproof, and Apple specifically warns against exposure to high-pressure water sources including showers.

Comments