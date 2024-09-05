Aqara announces new smart lighting products, Tesla and Home Assistant integration, and more

TL;DR Aqara is launching a new smart light bulb, as well as wall switches. The new products support Thread and Zigbee communication.

The company has also revealed home security solutions and an AI voice assistant.

It has also announced Tesla integration and Home Assistant partnership.

It’s that time of year again, IFA, and the event is as busy as ever, with smart home announcements coming in left and right. Now Aqara, best known for its IoT products, has announced it is launching new smart lighting and wall switches, as well as formally announcing integrations with Tesla and Home Assistant.

New smart lighting products Today, Aqara unveiled a range of products related to smart lighting coming to the EU. These products include the LED Bulb T2, Light Switch H2 EU, Dimmer Switch H2 EU, and Shutter Switch H2 EU.

Starting with the LED Bulb T2, this light comes in two options: RBG or correlated color temperature (CCT). With the RBG model, you get a bulb that can deliver a range of tunable whites (2000-9000K), but the company says it can also offer 16 million vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the CCT bulb is designed to provide high-quality white light and a soothing spectrum of colors. Both models support Thread and Zigbee communication to suit your preference.

As for the wall switches, all three models are Thread and Zigbee compatible as well. They also receive the benefits that come from this compatibility, which include power monitoring and decoupling the switch from light circuits so that the smart switch can be used with the smart lights. Another selling point for this H2 family of smart switches is their simplicity. These switches can be used in houses with or without neutral wire, making setup a breeze.

Along with these smart lighting solutions, the company also announced it is launching home security products. These products include the Camera Hub G5 Pro, Garage Door Controller T2 Kit, Valve Controller T1, and Aqara Smoke Detector. The firm is also introducing a generative AI-powered voice assistant called the Voice Mate H1.

Although these items are all appearing on the IFA show floor, there’s no date for when the products will be available. It seems that we’ll also have to wait to learn about the prices.

Tesla integration Aqara has announced that Tesla EVs can now be integrated into Aqara Home automation. This opens up the ability to integrate your vehicles into your smart home routines, like charging the EV during off-peak hours when the electricity is lower or turning on the vehicle and in-car air conditioning when your coffee makers starts on a weekday.

Home Assistant partnership Aqara has also announced its participation in the Work with Home Assistant program. The first devices that have been certified to work with Home Assistant are the Hub M3, Smart Lock U200, and Motion and Light Sensor P2. More products are expected to receive certification in the coming months.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments