Apple's foldable MacBook rumored to be crease-free and ship in 2026

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The foldable MacBook could have a 20.25 or 18.8-inch panel that folds into a 14-15-inch or 13-14-inch laptop, respectively.

It’s expected to have an M5 chip and crease-free panel.

Apple is reportedly targeting sometime between Q4 2025 and the first half of 2026 for the release.

Rumors about Apple’s upcoming foldables have been circulating for a while now. Earlier this month, we heard that one of the foldables could be a MacBook. Now a new report has provided details about this mysterious laptop.

According to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the panel for Apple’s foldable MacBook will be made by LG Display. This screen is said to be 20.25 or 18.8 inches and folds into a 14-15-inch or 13-14-inch laptop, respectively. It’s also expected to run on an M5 processor.

The hinge plays a very important role on a foldable device as it can help minimize the infamous crease that comes with this form factor. It looks like Amphenol may be in charge of developing this hinge. For a bit of background, this is the same company Apple uses for the MacBook’s metal injection molding hinges.

Speaking of creases, Kuo claims Apple is aiming to make the screen as crease-free as possible. This would require the hinge and display to have high-quality specifications, which will ramp up the cost. Reportedly, the preliminary estimate for the hinge is $200-$250, while the display is estimated at $600-$650. However, Kuo adds that these prices could come down if the yield increases significantly before its time for mass production.

If you think this sounds like it’s going to be an expensive device, Kuo believes that, too. The analyst predicts that if the yield doesn’t improve, the foldable MacBook could approach the price of the Vision Pro. It appears Apple is more confident in this product, however, as the company reportedly expects shipments to surpass 1 million units by 2026.

Finally, Kuo mentions that the Cupertino firm is targeting sometime between Q4 2025 and the first half of 2026 for the release. An earlier report claimed that the project had been delayed to 2027 due to issues with eliminating the crease. But if Kuo is correct, we may see the laptop earlier than expected.

It’s believed that Apple is also working on a foldable iPhone with a 7.9-inch or 8.3-inch display. However, this device isn’t expected to go into mass production until late 2026.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments