WWDC 2023: Expect an AR headset, MacBooks, iOS 17, and more

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will announce a headset and new Mac laptops at WWDC 2023, according to a trusted journalist.

The Mac laptops will apparently be powered by an M2 chip instead of an M3 processor.

Apple is widely expected to reveal its first mixed-reality headset at its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. Now, a trusted source has shed more light on what to expect at the event.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has outlined all the purported announcements in his Power On newsletter, starting with the Reality headset. Apple will also show off the product’s xrOS operating system and reveal a software development kit for it.

There might be quite a big gap between the Reality headset reveal and actual availability, as Gurman suggests it might only debut in time for the holiday season.

WWDC announcements: What else to expect? This isn’t the only hardware announcement tipped for WWDC, though. The journalist says Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air, a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Air, an “entry-level” 13-inch Pro model, a new 24-inch iMac, a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, and refreshed high-end Pro models.

Gurman says at least some of the upcoming Apple laptops will be revealed at the conference, but suggests that these WWDC-specific models will pack an M2 series processor rather than an M3 chip. So those expecting a massive power upgrade might be disappointed.

Otherwise, you should expect the usual raft of operating system upgrades, namely iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 14, and a “major” WatchOS 10 update. Gurman adds that Apple is working to enable app sideloading in iOS 17, in line with EU regulations. You can read more about this major change here.

Comments