Apple Watch all set to get 'one of the biggest software updates' ever

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will reportedly introduce widgets on the Apple Watch with watchOS 10.

Users will be able to scroll through various widgets to access information without opening multiple apps.

Apple is also reportedly planning an AI coaching service for the watch.

In the run-up to Apple’s big watchOS 10 reveal, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed some of the most significant software features headed to the Apple Watch. The Apple insider calls the upcoming update one of the biggest for the smartwatch lineup since it launched in 2015.

According to Gurman, Apple is gearing up to bring back widgets on the Apple Watch. These widgets will reportedly combine the old Glances system on watchOS and the widgets introduced on iOS 14. Users will be able to scroll through various widgets to access information without opening multiple apps. There will be widgets for activity tracking, weather, stock tickers, calendar appointments, and more. The feature will appear as an overlay on any watch face.

Moreover, Apple Watch users may also be able to fire up widgets by pressing the Digital Crown. Currently, the button only launches the home screen.

AI coaching Gurman’s report goes on to reveal information regarding an AI-powered health coach Apple is planning to introduce next year. The paid service, reportedly codenamed Quartz, is expected to bring a fitness trainer built into your Apple Watch and iPhone. This AI-backed service will include personalized wellness plans, as per Bloomberg.

Separately, Apple’s blood pressure monitoring system for the watch seems to have hit some roadblocks. The report says it may not arrive until 2025.

Comments