Apple Watch Ultra price and offers: Get the best deal

It’s well established that the Apple Watch series is the best smartwatch offering. In recent years, we’ve seen the line split into two tiers: the standard Series model and a feature-stripped, cheaper SE alternative. However, in 2022, Apple switched up this formula. It announced the Apple Watch Ultra, the company’s largest and priciest wearable to date appealing to the outdoor crowd. Below, we detail everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Ultra pricing, which offers are worth your consideration, and the alternatives.

How much is the Apple Watch Ultra?

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 / £849 / €999 The Apple Watch Ultra is a new branch in the Apple Watch lineage. It’s a larger, more durable, feature-laden wearable that caters to adventurous and active users or those who want Apple’s premier smartwatch on their wrist. As a result, it costs considerably more than the $399 Apple Watch Series 8.

Only one Apple Watch Ultra configuration is available, with LTE cellular connectivity and a 49mm face for $799. Titanium is the only finish on offer; however, you can choose between three strap designs, namely Alpine Loop, Ocean Loop, and Trail Loop.

Apple Watch Ultra vs the competition

The Apple Watch Ultra occupies an interesting niche in the smartwatch world. Yes, it’s competing against other adventure-orientated multisport watches, but it also packs all the smartwatch goodness of the Apple Watch Series 8. This means it appeals to the outdoor crowd and those who want a competent and capable smartwatch.

In the multisport arena, two devices stand out. The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in slightly cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra. From $699, buyers get brilliant battery life, great multi-band GNSS, and excellent fitness tracking with Garmin-exclusive touches. While it does pair with iPhones, you won’t quite enjoy the same seamless functionality as you would with an Apple Watch. Additionally, the Fenix 7 doesn’t sport LTE connectivity nor boasts a large, detailed OLED screen.

For the same price, you can snag the Coros Vertix 2. While the battery life is impeccable at over two months, you lose out on a gorgeous screen, smartwatch features you take for granted, and an accurate heart rate sensor.

If you want a Garmin device that leans more towards smartwatch territory, consider the Venu 2 Plus. This is Garmin’s flagship smartwatch which recently gained ECG support, and includes voice assistant functionality and Bluetooth calls. It’s considerably cheaper than the Ultra at $449, too. Like the two devices above, you can pair it to your iPhone.

There aren’t many direct Apple Watch Ultra alternatives in the Wear OS world. Samsung’s outdoor watch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, demands $449, but it’s incompatible with iPhones. Additionally, the Pixel Watch offers none of the pros of the Ultra while demanding the same price as the Apple Watch Series 8.

Where can you buy the Apple Watch Ultra?

You can purchase the Apple Watch Ultra directly from Apple.com. As $799 is a lot to fork out at any one time, Apple makes a more convenient financing program available. Buyers can pay $33.29 per month for 24 months for the device. If you’re upgrading from an older Apple Watch, you can use Apple’s trade-in program and save up to $165 on the Ultra’s purchase price.

Major US carriers You’ll find the Apple Watch Ultra at carriers across the US, including the big three. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon all offer the Apple Watch Ultra with plans that suit your use case. You’ll pay $22.23 per month over 26 months at AT&T, $24.96 per month across 24 months at T-Mobile, and $22.22 per month for 36 months at Verizon. Apple Watch Ultra carrier links: Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile

Major retailers If you don’t want to go through a carrier, you can also buy the Apple Watch Ultra through the big retailers. You’ll find plenty of offers and promotions on the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, as well as compatible accessories. Apple Watch Ultra retailer links: Amazon | Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra price FAQs

Is the Apple Watch Ultra worth it? If you want an Apple Watch with the biggest screen, biggest battery, and excellent durability, the Apple Watch Ultra is worth it.

Does the Apple Watch Ultra come with a charger? The Apple Watch Ultra is bundled with a magnetic fast charger to USB-C cable in the box, however, it does not have a wall power adapter.

Why is the Apple Watch Ultra so expensive? The Apple Watch Ultra packs an impressive list of specialized features. From its diving-certified shell and depth sensor, to its emergency siren, large battery, and massive 49mm display, the Ultra is expensive because it’s Apple’s premier wearable.

