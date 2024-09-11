This year's missing Apple Watches are now expected to launch next year

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple released the Apple Watch Series 10 and a black color of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the recent Apple event. However, vague leaks had suggested the possibility of an Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3 launch alongside, which didn’t happen.

A new leak suggests that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3 are now on track for a 2025 release.

Apple’s Glowtime event was the launchpad of the iPhone 16 series, the new AirPods lineup, and the new Apple Watch Series 10. However, rumors running up to the event spoke of the possibility of a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a new Apple Watch SE 3. As we know by now, that didn’t pan out. If you are waiting for these refreshes to come along, you’ll likely have to wait till at least next year.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has noted that Apple will release the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3 in 2025.

It’s not immediately clear when these will be released in 2025, and they could be anywhere across the twelve months under Kuo’s timeline.

We’re widely expecting the iPhone SE 4 refresh to happen in the first half of 2025 (since it didn’t happen alongside the iPhone 16 series), and an Apple Watch SE 3 refresh alongside would be perfectly timed. For the Watch Ultra 3, we expect Apple to stick to a September launch alongside a presumed and eventual Apple Watch Series 11.

