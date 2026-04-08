Apple Watch Ultra 3 drops to its best price this year

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Are you looking for a high-end smartwatch? If you own an iPhone, there’s no better choice than the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It’s mighty expensive, but it is currently discounted to the best price we’ve seen in 2026. Buy the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for just $699.99 ($99.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Keep in mind that only two color options are at this discounted price: Black Titanium Case with Black Ocean Band and Natural Titanium Case with Anchor Blue Ocean Band.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Apple's best smartwatch gets better. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 keeps the rugged, high-performance watch in line with previous models, offering subtle refinements for users who prioritize durability and functionality. See price at Amazon Save $99.01

Apple’s top-tier smartwatch isn’t commonly on sale, so take advantage of this offer while you can. Honestly, it is a bit overkill for most people, but it’s a marvel of modern technology if you really squeeze every last capability out of it.

It all starts with the gorgeous display, featuring a 1.98-inch (diagonal) display with a 422 x 514 resolution. Most impressive is its brightness, which can reach 3,000 nits, making it suitable for viewing in direct sunlight.

The smartwatch is also packed to the brim with features, as any premium accessory should. These include a bunch of health features such as hypertension notifications, ECG capabilities, blood oxygen tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, crash detection, and more. It even has access to SOS Emergency GPS services.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple also made sure this thing could survive the torture active users will put the Apple Watch Ultra 3 through. Besides its strong titanium frame, it can withstand water submersion to a depth of 100 meters.

Add a 42-hour battery life to the equation, and you get one of the best smartwatch experiences the industry has to offer. The only downside, at least for us Android fans, is that it is only for Apple users. If you own an Android phone, you should check out our list of the best smartwatches for better alternatives.

Again, this thing is a marvel of modern technology, and these deals are hard to come by. If you want the best of the best, iPhone owners can’t go wrong with this one. Get it while it’s hot!

Follow