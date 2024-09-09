This new Apple Watch Ultra 2 finish should make Night Mode look even cooler

Apple

TL;DR Apple has unveiled a new Satin Black finish for the Watch Ultra 2 at its Glowtime event.

The finish includes a new Milanese Loop band with a fancy parachute buckle.

No new Apple Watch Ultra model was announced at the event, but the Apple Watch Ultra 10 debuted.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is now official, following Apple’s announcement at its Glowtime event, but we didn’t get a new Apple Watch Ultra to rival the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Instead, the Cupertino-based firm has announced a new finish and accessories for its existing athlete-orientated wearable.

For those who love dark but shiny things, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can now be ordered in Satin Black — a polished titanium case crafted with a custom blasting process. The company notes that the finish employs 95% recycled grade 5 titanium, so you don’t need to feel too guilty wearing it around.

The company’s also pairing the new finish with new bands, chief of which is a titanium-woven Milanese Loop with a parachute buckle that clasps and releases with two buttons. For those who aren’t fans of metal bands, the three existing straps also receive darker finishes, while Hermes also brings a new water-friendly band and watch face (visible above).

Beyond these new aesthetic touches, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 packs no hardware enhancements or tweaks. You’ll get the same base experience as the watch launched in 2023. This isn’t necessarily a negative, but with the likes of Samsung and Garmin gaining and holding their ground, Apple fans would’ve likely appreciated seeing a new watch to match their iPhone 16 upgrade.

Nevertheless, Apple isn’t asking for more for the highly polished watch. The Apple Watch Ultra 2, in its new finishes and bands, will be available for $799 with preorders now available. General sales commence on September 20, 2024, to match the Series 10 rollout.

