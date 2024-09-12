Search results for

Some of you can save $50 on the brand-new Black Apple Watch Ultra 2

Are you liking that Black Apple Watch Ultra 2? It's already discounted, but not for everyone!
3 hours ago

It has been only days since the last Apple announcement, which was all about the new iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatches, but there was also a little something for those of us who love the color black. There’s now a new Black color version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s expensive at $799, but some of you can already get it at a $50 discount!

Get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black for $749

This deal is available exclusively through Best Buy, and it is only available to those of you with a paid My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total plans. These cost $50 a year for the Plus subscription, or $180 for the Total plan. You can learn more about these paid subscriptions at Best Buy’s website.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black
Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black
Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black
The ultimate Apple smartwatch
One step closer to having a fully functional smartphone and fitness tracker strapped to your wrist, the Appel Watch Ultra 2 offers powerful connectivity and communications features, great outdoor functionality, and a semi-rugged design. The Ultra line offers a larger display than the standard Apple watches. Update: Sept 9, 2024. Apple has added a new color!
See price at Best Buy
Save $50.00
With Best Buy plan!

The only thing that changes with the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the color, really. Otherwise, it is the same high-end smartwatch you already know and love. Of course, you’ll get all the features you can expect from a modern Apple WatchOS 11 device. It has access to a plethora of apps, Apple Pay, health tracking, crash detection, fall detection, and more.

There are a few things that make it special, though. For starters, the unit is more resistant than other models. Aside from an IP6X rating for dust resistance, it also has a WR100 rating, making it submersible up to 100 meters. It also has a better display with an LTPO2 OLED that can emit 3,000 nits of brightness. It also has a great battery life of 36 hours under normal usage. It’s quite the smartwatch!

This Black version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is brand new, which is what makes this deal special. We rarely see any discounts on brand-new models, and it’s a great acquisition if you were already considering the Apple Watch Ultra in Black, and happen to already have a My Best Buy plan. Go get it!

