Some of you can save $50 on the brand-new Black Apple Watch Ultra 2

It has been only days since the last Apple announcement, which was all about the new iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatches, but there was also a little something for those of us who love the color black. There’s now a new Black color version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s expensive at $799, but some of you can already get it at a $50 discount! Get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black for $749

This deal is available exclusively through Best Buy, and it is only available to those of you with a paid My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total plans. These cost $50 a year for the Plus subscription, or $180 for the Total plan. You can learn more about these paid subscriptions at Best Buy’s website.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black The ultimate Apple smartwatch One step closer to having a fully functional smartphone and fitness tracker strapped to your wrist, the Appel Watch Ultra 2 offers powerful connectivity and communications features, great outdoor functionality, and a semi-rugged design. The Ultra line offers a larger display than the standard Apple watches. Update: Sept 9, 2024. Apple has added a new color! See price at Best Buy Save $50.00 With Best Buy plan!

The only thing that changes with the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the color, really. Otherwise, it is the same high-end smartwatch you already know and love. Of course, you’ll get all the features you can expect from a modern Apple WatchOS 11 device. It has access to a plethora of apps, Apple Pay, health tracking, crash detection, fall detection, and more.

There are a few things that make it special, though. For starters, the unit is more resistant than other models. Aside from an IP6X rating for dust resistance, it also has a WR100 rating, making it submersible up to 100 meters. It also has a better display with an LTPO2 OLED that can emit 3,000 nits of brightness. It also has a great battery life of 36 hours under normal usage. It’s quite the smartwatch!

This Black version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is brand new, which is what makes this deal special. We rarely see any discounts on brand-new models, and it’s a great acquisition if you were already considering the Apple Watch Ultra in Black, and happen to already have a My Best Buy plan. Go get it!

