TinyPod transforms your Apple Watch into a iPod, because why not?

TinyPod

TL;DR The TinyPod is a new third-party accessory that turns the Apple Watch into an iPod.

The accessory has its own click wheel and retails for $80, though a $30 model exists that removes the wheel.

The TinyPod is available for order now, but most models will ship sometime between this summer and the fall.

The TinyPod is a new third-party accessory designed to transform the Apple Watch into a modern version of the Apple iPod, complete with a functional click wheel. The case works simply: you take your watch, remove the straps, and place it into the case. The digital crown won’t be usable, but the click wheel takes its place, invoking the same overall feel and functionality familiar to former iPod users.

The concept is simple, and while I love the idea, at $80, it’s a bit of a hard sell. After all, you’re essentially just paying for a special case that makes the Watch look more like an iPod, but there’s no added utility here. Yes, there’s the click wheel, but it does the same thing as the crown. The company behind the product bills this as your “phone away from phone,” but that’s really only true if you have one of the cellular models. If not, then the only difference between this and an Apple Watch with straps is, well, the straps.

On the other hand, if you’ve been trying to distance yourself from your phone, but you still want to have essential connectivity features, this could be an intriguing purchase. It’s smaller than a traditional phone, so it would take up less room during a run or other situations where you might take it but leave your main phone behind. It could also be beneficial if you just dislike wearing watches and prefer a pocket watch.

For those who like the idea but don’t want to spend $80, there’s also a TinyPod Lite model for $30 that removes the click wheel. Functionally, this one isn’t as nice, but the asking price is certainly more reasonable. While you can order both from the TinyPod website, be aware that the units aren’t actually shipping yet. Depending on your watch size, the unit should reportedly ship either in the summer or fall of this year.

TinyPod: Like the concept, or is it a gimmicky waste of cash? 18 votes I love it! Nostalgia and an alternative to watch straps? Sign me up. 28 % I'm mixed. I sort of like the idea, but would never spend $80 for it. 44 % It seems like a waste of cash to me! 28 % Other (Tell us in the comments.) 0 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments