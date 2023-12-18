Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 before they're gone!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

When a retailer tries to entice you to buy by stating that stock is almost gone, you usually know that more stock will turn up soon enough. That isn’t true of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 if you’re in the US. Today’s shocking news about the halt of sales on both smartwatch models means that there is a very limited supply left to buy in the States, with no word of when you’ll next get the chance.

The only silver lining to this bad news for Apple fans is that not only does Amazon have both models in stock, but you can save $70 on the retail price of either wearable right now.

The GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 9 is down from $399 to $329 in a couple of the colorways. This isn’t far off the best price we’ve tracked on the device. Similarly, the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 2 is reduced from $799 to $729 when you clip the on-page Amazon coupon. Neither will quite arrive in time for Christmas, but it could be many months before you next get the chance to buy.

When the stock of these Apple watches is gone, it will very truly be gone. Hit the widgets above to be among the last buyers in the USA.

