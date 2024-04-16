A record-breaking Apple Watch 9 deal is being claimed fast

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We came a little late to this Apple Watch Series 9 deal on Amazon and it’s already been almost 40% claimed at the time of writing. We’re not surprised — the flash sale drops this model of the top smartwatch to its lowest price ever of $433, saving you almost $270. Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS & Cellular, 41mm, Stainless Steel)

If you have the feeling you’ve seen the wearable cheaper than this, you may be thinking of a lower-end model. This is the stainless steel version of the device, which also has cellular connectivity. It retails for $699, and the deal is only available on the Storm Blue model.

The new S9 chip makes the Apple Watch Series 9 the most capable, and battery friendly Apple watch to date. Enjoy improved security, improved functionality in low-connectivity situations, and improved health tracking. Introducing new Double-Tap gesture.

The Apple Watch Series 9 features the new S9 chip and a four-core neural engine, which not only accelerate performance but also enable features like Double Tap gesture controls, allowing you to perform tasks like ending a call or scrolling with simple finger taps. The display now reaches up to 2000 nits, making it exceptionally bright, and it’s paired with the latest watchOS 10 updates that include stackable widgets for an improved user interface.

Additional noteworthy upgrades include an ultrawideband chip for precise location tracking and the ability to process Siri queries directly on the watch.

You won’t have long before this deal is fully claimed, so don’t hesitate if you’re interested. Hit the widget above to check it out.

