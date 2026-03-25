Insane deal drops Apple Watch Series 9 an all-time low price — and it’s not even close

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It’s not super common to see huge price drops on Apple hardware, even on past-generation models during marquee Amazon sales events. That’s why this stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 deal had us checking to make sure it wasn’t a price glitch. The still-excellent smartwatches are more than 50% off in the Big Spring Sale event, and the offers appear to be completely legit. Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS & Cellular, Stainless Steel) for $299.99 ($400 off)

The 41mm GPS and Cellular model with stainless steel case — originally $699.99 — is down to just $299.99. That’s not only its lowest price ever, but it also undercuts anything we’ve seen before on Amazon by a country mile, where it had never dipped below $449. Perhaps the tech giant is clearing out space for its next generation of wearables, but for a stainless steel Apple Watch with cellular, that’s an impressive discount.

Even now, the Series 9 doesn’t feel like a compromised pick. It’s still a polished all-rounder with strong iPhone integration, reliable fitness tracking, and one of the better smartwatch displays around. We were impressed with the S9 chip and other internals in our testing, and that hardware is far from dated two years later. The design is familiar, the experience is smooth, and watchOS has done a lot of the heavy lifting since launch to keep things feeling fresh.

If you prefer a bigger screen, the 45mm model is also on sale, dropping from $749 to $349. Maybe you wouldn’t have had to pay that full retail price lately, but seeing former flagship Apple devices at better than half price is so rare that we feel compelled to bring them to your attention.

Needless to say, this is going to be a popular deal, and we can only imagine that stock is limited. Hit the widget above to see if you’re in time to catch the offer.

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