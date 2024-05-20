Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Save 25% on the LTE Apple Watch Series 9 at just $399
Perhaps in response to Samsung getting all the limelight with its summer sale, Apple is coming out swinging with great deals of its own. One that caught our eye was a 25% discount on the cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 9, which is back at its all-time low price of $399 on Amazon right now.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS & Cellular, 45mm) for $399 ($130 off)
While this 45mm model of the smartwatch has seen a $130 discount in the past, it was only on one occasion for a single day. That makes this a rare chance to save so much on the device that we rated this as the best smartwatch you can buy.
The Apple Watch Series 9 showcases a stunning display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and dims to one nit when not in use, conserving battery. Powered by the advanced S9 chipset, it offers a faster user experience than its predecessor and introduces features like Double Tap gesture control for easy interaction and onboard Siri for health-related queries. The watchOS 10 update enhances functionality thanks to stackable widgets and improved app support, and the use of 100% recycled aluminum and bands made from 82% recycled yarn give it an eco-friendly feel.
