The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off for the next 12 hours

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Best Buy’s Deal of the Day today is a $100 price drop on several models of the Apple Watch Series 9. The bad news is that the offers end at midnight, but the good news is that the promotion is bringing all-time low prices on some of the smartwatches, with the 41mm GPS model available for just $299. Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 ($100 off)

The discount is $30 better than Amazon has ever offered on the latest Apple Watches. If you favor the larger variant of the device, the 45mm GPS watch is on sale for $329, while the 45mm LTE model is down from $529 to only $429.

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch Series 9 Apple's most convenient smartwatch The new S9 chip makes the Apple Watch Series 9 the most capable, and battery friendly Apple watch to date. Enjoy improved security, improved functionality in low-connectivity situations, and improved health tracking. Introducing new Double-Tap gesture. See price at Best Buy Save $100.00 Today only!

Thanks to Best Buy’s trade-in program, you may even be able to snag the flagship device for even less. There’s as much as $235 in trade-in credit available, depending on your old wearable. The best-case scenario is that you could end up only having to pay a balance of around $64 on the base model.

There are a couple of extra incentives to buy in the form of subscriptions to services that could enhance your experience with your new device. Each purchase includes four months of Apple Fitness Plus and up to three months of Apple Music.

You literally don’t have time to sleep on these Apple Watch 9 deals, so hit the widget above to grab yourself a bargain.

