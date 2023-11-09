The Apple Watch Series 9 just hit a new all-time low price of $349

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The flagship Apple smartwatch just hit its lowest price to date. The Apple Watch Series 9 has barely seen any sort of discount since launch, but this early Black Friday deal gives you the chance to pick up the high-end wearable for just $349. Apple Watch Series 9 for $349 ($50 off)

A $50 price drop wouldn’t raise an eyebrow on the Watch Series 9 alternatives, but this is Apple we’re talking about. Not only does the manufacturer give little in the way of markdowns in general, but it also knows what it has in the best smartwatch you can buy — something we’re happy to admit, even with our Android bias.

While maintaining its classic design, the latest Apple watch introduces a brighter display and the new S9 chipset for enhanced performance. It retains an 18-hour battery life, which can extend up to 26 hours in practice. Notable features include the Double Tap gesture control and onboard Siri processing, with future updates expected to leverage the new hardware. The Series 9 also boasts eco-friendly bands and recycled aluminum cases. It runs on watchOS 10, which brings stackable widgets and a smarter interface, aligning closely with the iPhone experience. The watch supports advanced health and fitness tracking, including heart rate and GPS sensors, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

