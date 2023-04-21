Apple Watch Series 8 sizes: Here are your options

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Since the introduction of the Apple Watch, the lineup has always been available in two sizes. The idea is that shoppers choose the best case size for their wrist and personal preference. We dig into the available Apple Watch Series 8 sizes to help you determine which option is right for you.

Apple Watch Series 8 case sizes Like its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. These options are 1mm larger than those of the Series 6. Likewise, both the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 devices boast larger displays than earlier generations. Within minimal bezels, the Series 8 watch cases offer 430 x 352 pixels and 484 x 396 pixels respectively. See below for more case specs.

45mm watch case 45 x 38 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 38.8g

Stainless steel: 51.5g

41mm watch case 41 x 35 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 32g

Stainless steel: 42.3g

Apple Watch Series 8 band sizes

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Where shopping for the right Apple Watch Series 8 size can get tricky is when you consider the device band. 41mm Apple Watches ship with bands that will fit wrists 130 to 200mm in circumference. 45mm cases come with bands that will fit 140 to 220mm wrists. If your wrist size falls outside the range associated with your preferred case size, you may need to pivot.

For example, I prefer a larger watch but my wrists are very narrow. I use the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 paired with a third-party replacement band that offers a better fit. For good options, check out our list of the best Apple Watch bands you can buy.

Additionally, if you have an old device, you may already have a compatible band for the Apple Watch Series 8. Apple Watch bands for devices 38, 40, and 41mm are all interchangeable. Likewise, bands for 42, 44, and 45mm cases are all compatible.

FAQs

Is the 41mm or 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 better? The right size Apple Watch for you depends on your wrist size as well as your personal preference. Interior specs are identical for both options.

Is the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 better for women? Not necessarily. While the smaller model is designed to accommodate petite wrists, not every woman has small wrists and some woman prefer oversized wearables. A correct fit for your Apple Watch strap is more important than a specific case size.

Do both Apple Watch sizes offer the same color options? Yes. Apple Watch Series 8 colors are consistent across both sizes.

What size is the Apple Watch Ultra? The Apple Watch Ultra is 49mm. Notably, Apple Watch Ultra bands are compatible with 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 bands.

