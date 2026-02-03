Get the Apple Watch Series 11 at its lowest price ever

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you’re rocking an iPhone, your best bet is to go with an Apple smartwatch. The latest standard model is the Apple Watch Series 11. These usually start at $399, but today’s deal saves you a whole $100, bringing the model down to its record-low price. Buy the Apple Watch Series 11 for just $299 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available, with a sport band. Also, we’re specifically referring to the base 42mm model with GPS.

Those looking to get an Apple Watch don’t often think about the Series 11 if they want the most bang for the buck. That place is currently held by the Apple Watch SE 3. That said, good deals show up from time to time, making it enticing to upgrade. Today’s sale brings the Apple Watch Series 11 price to just $299.

The Apple Watch Series 11 offers the full package. Of course, you’ll get to see the time, but that is only the tip of the iceberg when considering what this wearable can do.

The battery life is now improved to about 24 hours per charge. It also has an Always-On Retina screen. The LTPO3 OLED panel can push 2,000 nits of brightness, which means you can clearly view in most scenarios.

Aside from providing notifications, Apple Pay contactless payments, and access to your favorite apps, this smartwatch is a full health companion. It can track your heartbeat, temperature, sleep, exercises, and more. It can even work as an ECG.

Again, Apple Watches only work with Apple devices, so only consider this offer if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem. Otherwise, you can take a look at our list of the best smartwatches for other Android-supported alternatives.

