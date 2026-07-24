Apple Watch Series 11 drops to a record-low $350 at Amazon

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Apple Watch Series 11 is one of the most full-featured smartwatches Apple makes, and there’s a strong deal on it at Amazon right now. This 42mm GPS + Cellular model is built for people who want Apple Watch features on a smaller size, plus the freedom to stay connected even when their phone isn’t nearby.

Because it’s the GPS + Cellular version, the Apple Watch Series 11 can make calls, send texts, stream music, and show notifications on its own. Apple also includes an Always-On Retina display, along with battery life rated for all-day use. For health and wellness, recent Apple materials point to sleep-focused insights and hypertension notifications in supported contexts, which adds to its appeal as a watch you wear from morning to night.

The 42mm model is available in aluminum or titanium case options, and this version is part of Apple’s current lineup, so it remains a very up-to-date choice. It also has a 4.7-star rating, which is another good sign for shoppers looking for a premium smartwatch.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 for $349.97. That’s down from its $499 recommended retail price, which is a 30% discount relative to the RRP, saving you $149. Better still, it’s also an all-time low price on Amazon. If this is the Apple Watch size and version you’ve been eyeing, now looks like a very good time to grab it.

Follow