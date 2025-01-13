Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 could be a boon for users suffering from hypertension

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 will reportedly detect and alert users about high blood pressure.

Apple’s upcoming rugged smartwatch could exclusively offer 5G RedCap and satellite connectivity.

2025’s Apple Watch SE 3 could introduce an all-new exterior design featuring primarily plastic components.

The Apple Watch has evolved from a mere fashion statement to a lifesaving wearable that has helped numerous users uncover severe medical conditions. Almost every year, the iPhone maker introduces new health-related features to monitor wearers’ body functions, the latest being sleep apnea detection on the Apple Watch Series 10. To push its wearables further, the company will reportedly enable high blood pressure alerts on 2025’s Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 will be able to detect hypertension and alert users accordingly. Similar to the existing body temperature monitor, Apple Watch wearers likely won’t be able to get accurate blood pressure readings using a dedicated watchOS app. Instead, the popular smartwatch will possibly perform background scans and notify users if it detects an anomaly.

To help its rugged smartwatch live up to its name, the Cupertino-based firm may exclusively bring 5G RedCap and satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch Ultra 3. For those unfamiliar, 5G RedCap (or Reduced Capability) is essentially a lightweight version of the standard that consumes less power and doesn’t cost as much. It’s an upgrade from 4G better suited for undemanding devices, like smartwatches. Meanwhile, like on newer iPhones, satellite connectivity support on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could help users contact friends or emergency services in locations without cell coverage.

Lastly, the report reiterates that the Apple Watch SE 3 is still on track to launch this year. The affordable wearable is expected to feature a completely overhauled exterior that is predominantly made of plastic. The firm will likely launch all three models — along with the iPhone 17 series — sometime in September.

