Unlocked Apple Watch Series 10 users are running into issues activating Verizon's network

TL;DR Verizon subscribers who are trying to activate unlocked Apple Watch Series 10 units are running into issues getting the watch to connect to the network.

This only affects LTE watches that weren’t bought directly from Verizon, as Verizon doesn’t have third-party watch IMEIs in its database at this time.

The only fix is to run through a lengthy process with customer service before they finally make a note to add your watch’s IMEI to the database.

If you’re encountering issues activating your Apple Watch Series 10 on Verizon’s network, you’re not alone. While watches purchased directly from Verizon work just fine, Apple Watch Series 10 owners who bought the LTE model elsewhere are finding it difficult to set up on Big Red without jumping through several hoops.

Several users on Verizon’s community forums (via Apple Insider) are experiencing activation issues due to problems that are apparently due to the device’s IMEI. The root of the issue is that when Apple sends hardware for Verizon to sell directly, the carrier adds the IMEIs in bulk to its database. As a result, activation is straightforward for those who buy from Verizon. However, these lists typically don’t include IMEIs from devices sold outside Verizon’s specific batch, which often leads to initial activation challenges for early adopters.

It’s possible that Apple and Verizon will eventually address this issue. We’ve reached out to Verizon for comment and will update if and when we hear back. In the meantime, your only solution is to get your new watch’s IMEI added to Verizon’s database. This means reaching out to Verizon customer support, but don’t expect it to be a simple process.

As noted by several users facing this issue, tech support may still make you go through the standard troubleshooting steps they would require for any activation problem. If you’re patient, they will eventually acknowledge that the device’s IMEI needs to be added. After that, you’ll likely have to wait a few days or more for the update to take effect.

While this issue is frustrating, it seems to be a temporary problem. Even if manually adding IMEIs remains the only solution, at least you’re not completely out of luck. Running into other issues with your new Apple Watch? Check out our guide to common Apple Watch Series 10 problems.

