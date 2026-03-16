Apple Watch Series 10 titanium model now $300 off for the first time ahead of Amazon’s next sale

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Amazon seems determined to keep the sales calendar permanently full. With its Big Spring Sale arriving next week, the retailer is already rolling out early discounts to tide you over until the next Prime Day. One of the best deals we’ve spotted in the first wave of price drops is on Apple’s best previous-generation smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm titanium, GPS & Cellular) for $449 ($300 off)

Right now, two variants of the premium Apple Watch Series 10 with a titanium case have dropped to $449 on Amazon, which is $300 off the original $749 price. According to price-tracking data, that’s comfortably the lowest price we’ve seen for this model, and far below its more typical selling price.

The titanium versions of Apple’s watches sit at the top of the lineup, offering the same internals as the aluminum models but with a lighter, more durable case material. This model is the larger 46mm variant and supports LTE data, making it the highest-end version of the series. The Series 10 now has a successor, but that’s when you get the best value for money on Apple products, and the underlying hardware hasn’t suddenly become outdated.

In our review at launch, we found the Apple Watch Series 10 delivered meaningful improvements over earlier models, including a thinner design, larger display, faster charging, and Apple’s typically reliable health and fitness tracking. Apple also introduced sleep apnea detection and a range of watchOS 11 upgrades that refine features such as activity tracking and workout analysis. Battery life could be better, but the faster charging helps soften the blow by getting the watch back to full in under an hour.

If you couldn’t afford to splash out $750 on this model when it was released, now’s your chance to save big. Hit the widget above to check out the deal.

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