Biggest price drop yet on the Apple Watch SE 2

With the prospect of the Apple Watch SE 3 being unveiled in the fall, we’re now seeing the biggest price drop to date on the current generation of the affordable Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) has an unprecedented 24% discount on Amazon right now, reducing the price to just $189 while the sale lasts. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $189 ($60 off)

The deal applies to the 40mm configuration of the smartwatch, and the record markdown only applies to the model with a silver aluminum case and Winter Blue sport loop. But other colorways are $50 off, so you’d only need to spend an extra $10 to open up more aesthetic choices.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is equipped with the same S8 dual-core processor found in the higher-end Series 8. Despite its budget-friendly nature, it doesn’t skimp on essential features, offering robust fitness tracking, reliable heart rate monitoring, and GPS accuracy on par with more expensive models. The device also benefits from the latest watchOS 9 updates, keeping its capabilities in workout analysis and sleep tracking at the cutting edge. Its design is both practical and environmentally conscious, with a color-matched composite nylon backing that slightly reduces its carbon footprint. If you’re in the Apple ecosystem but keeping an eye on the purse strings, this is an excellent opportunity to save.

With only one colorway at this price, we might be looking at a limited stock for the sale. Catch it while you can via the widget above.

