Looks like the Apple Vision Pro fever is already over

Apple

TL;DR A lot of vocal early adopters are returning their Apple Vision Pro headset.

Common complaints include headaches, motion sickness, the weight of the device, and a general lack of productivity and convincing use cases for the high price of the headset.

Apple allows customers in the US to return any product within 14 days of receipt for a full refund or exchange.

There’s absolutely no denying that the Apple Vision Pro is a fantastic piece of tech innovation. But there’s also no denying that the product has its flaws, such as its heavy weight, high price tag, and relatively limited use cases. Many Apple fans and enthusiasts have bought a Vision Pro, but it seems that plenty of them have also decided to return it. So, is the Apple Vision Pro fever already over?

Apple’s returns policy allows US customers to return any product within 14 days of the date of receipt for a full refund or exchange. The product must be in its original condition with all included parts, accessories, and packaging. The returns policy applies to the Apple Vision Pro and even the ZEISS Optical Inserts that are custom-made based on the wearer’s prescription.

These return terms have allowed many enthusiasts, fans, and content creators to buy the Vision Pro, use it for a few days to experience the future of VR-AR headsets and return the product for a full refund. Many people are returning the Vision Pro, coinciding with the 14-day mark of the Vision Pro’s delivery.

TheVerge has collated plenty of return reports, and the most common complaint is the Vision Pro’s lack of comfort. Many users have complained that the headset gives them headaches and triggers motion sickness, a common complaint for first-gen VR devices. Next, the heavy weight of the device and the fact that most of it rests on the front also appear to be common complaints. Some users have also reported dry eyes and redness, another common complaint for VR headsets.

Apple

Beyond comfort, people also complain that the Vision Pro doesn’t offer enough productivity, especially when measured against the price.

Keep in mind that these are vocal early adopters and are not necessarily representative of the entire market. The complaints mentioned have long been listed out in leaks and rumors, and Apple was well aware of many of them months before the Vision Pro went on sale. So there’s a great chance that the company already anticipated such a turn of events. The actual return rate and whether it aligns with Apple’s expectations from the first generation of its virtual reality headset remain unknown.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments