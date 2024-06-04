Got one of these Apple TVs? Say goodbye to Netflix support

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix is dropping support for the second- and third-generation Apple TV models released in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

After July 31, those relying on either of the affected models won’t be able to watch Netflix content on the big screen anymore.

Apple TV is arguably the best streaming device for iPhone users, offering AirPlay support, an extensive library of well-optimized apps, and a relatively long lifespan. However, even the most durable products eventually expire, and Apple’s streaming box is no different. As of July 31, 2024, Netflix will no longer work on the second- and third-generation Apple TV models.

Through an official email sent to customers (via AppleInsider), Netflix has announced that it will be dropping support for the second- and third-generation Apple TV models on July 31. The company has also updated a relevant support page to highlight the upcoming change. Given Netflix’s popularity, the discontinuation could be a dealbreaker for many users relying on the affected Apple TV models. This could prompt them to upgrade their hardware to continue using the service.

The two impacted models were initially released in 2010 and 2012, and Apple has long discontinued them. Both models naturally pack dated technology, with their supported resolutions maxing out at 720p and 1080p, respectively. In fact, the second- and third-generation Apple TV models launched before the debut of tvOS and its App Store. They are truly ancient.

To continue watching your favorite movies and series on the big screen after July 31, you will have to upgrade to a newer Apple TV model. Alternatively, if you’re looking for an entirely new experience, you could try one of the latest Android TV boxes. Ultimately, all relevant streaming services work on both platforms. So, no matter what device you opt for, it will likely serve you well.

