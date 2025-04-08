Fantastic Apple TV Plus promo is basically a three-month trial for less than $10

apple

TL;DR Apple TV Plus is currently available for just $2.99 per month for three months.

The 70% discount on the regular price is available to both new and returning subscribers.

You have until April 24 to catch the promotion.

With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, streaming services are always looking for ways to keep people watching at this time of year. Apple has gone big on this front, launching a new promotion that drops the cost of Apple TV Plus to just $2.99 per month for three months. That’s a 70% discount on its regular $9.99 price.

The deal runs through April 24 and is available to new and returning subscribers, although you can’t cancel your current plan to sign up at the promotional rate. You also need to sign up directly with Apple rather than through a carrier or bundle. This is one of the most expansive promotions Apple has offered in 2025, and it comes just ahead of the premiere of Your Friends & Neighbors, a new drama series starring Jon Hamm.

The $2.99/month price applies for the first three months, after which the service will renew at the standard rate unless canceled.

Apple TV Plus can be streamed on a wide range of devices, including Android phones, via the new app. It supports features like offline downloads and synchronized watchlists across devices. One subscription can also be shared with up to six people using Apple’s Family Sharing.

Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV Plus has expanded its original content library to include acclaimed series like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Foundation, and Severance, as well as award-winning films like CODA. The service has earned itself a place among the major players in the streaming industry by focusing primarily on original content, so you certainly get your money’s worth at this price.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.