An Apple TV app could finally be coming to Android smartphones

TL;DR Apple is currently looking to hire an Android software engineer to join the Apple TV app team.

The job listing heavily suggests that the TV Plus service is coming to Android.

Apple likely wants to expand the audience for TV Plus.

It’s not often that Apple feels compelled to bring its services over to Android, which makes today’s discovery particularly interesting. It appears the Cupertino firm is planning to bring the TV Plus app to Android phones.

First spotted by Bloomberg, Apple posted a job listing on May 25 requesting the services of an Android software engineer. According to the post, this engineer would join the Apple TV app team to “design and architect a sophisticated application.”

The listing doesn’t outright say it, but it heavily suggests that the company plans to create an Android version of the streaming service phone app. At the same time, it also suggests that the tech giant is interested in growing the service’s user base.

While the iPhone may be the most popular smartphone in the US, it trails behind Android phones on the global stage. In fact, over 3 billion active devices around the world happen to run on Google’s OS. So opening up TV Plus to Android users could greatly increase its user numbers.

Apple has invested heavily in the TV Plus platform, spending money on original programming like Ted Lasso, Severance, and more. As such, the more eyes it can get for its service, the better for business.

Expanding the service shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as the company has a history of bringing the app to other third-party platforms. It can be found on devices like Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire Stick, and more. This wouldn’t even be the first time Apple TV Plus has flirted with Android as the service is available on Google Chromecast devices and smart TVs that run on Android. So it’s nice to know that it appears Android phone owners could soon use the app as well.

We have reached out to Apple for comment. We will update this article if we get a response.

