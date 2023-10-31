Apple kills the Touch Bar for good as 13-inch MacBook Pro goes out to pasture

TL;DR Apple has killed the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro that came with a Touch Bar.

It was the last Apple laptop to sport the interactive OLED strip.

With the discontinuation of the old MacBook Pro, it’s also the end of the road for the Touch Bar.

Apple has discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the launch of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M3 processor. With the end of the older MacBook Pro, one of Apple’s most disliked Mac features after the butterfly keyboard design is also going away. That’s right, you can no longer buy a MacBook from Apple with a Touch Bar.

The Cupertino company first removed the Touch Bar from the MacBook line in 2021. Apple’s beloved feature failed to gain popularity with users and didn’t receive a single software-based update in its lifetime. The thin touch display atop the keyboard was meant to make life simpler for MacBook Pro users, but most of them never bothered to use it.

Now with the new 14-inch MacBook Pro coming in at $1,599, down from $2,000 for the previous M2 MacBook Pro, there is no sign of the Touch Bar MacBook Pro model on Apple’s official website. It’s simply been removed from the company’s PC lineup.

That said, the 13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro will remain available from Apple’s refurbished store and other third-party retailers till stocks run out. If you’re still in the market for the laptop, you might be able to get a good deal on it now that Apple no longer sells it officially. Don’t worry, the laptop should still get software updates for the next few years.

