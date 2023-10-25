Apple offers cliché to explain today's price hikes to Apple TV Plus and more

Subscription prices seem like they are just getting more and more expensive every day. Netflix recently raised its prices, and now Apple is hiking prices for Apple TV Plus , Apple Arcade, and Apple News Plus.

New and existing users in the US and select countries around the world will start seeing the prices of their Apple subscriptions increase. In a statement provided to 9to5Mac , Apple says the price bump for Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple News Plus will start today for new users. However, existing subscribers will see the change 30 days later, on their next renewal date.

The price changes in the US are as follows:

Apple TV Plus: $6.99 per month (before)/ $9.99 per month (now)

$6.99 per month (before)/ $9.99 per month (now) Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month (before)/ $6.99 per month (now)

$4.99 per month (before)/ $6.99 per month (now) Apple News Plus: $9.99 per month (before)/ $12.99 per month (now)

As a result of these increases, Apple One bundles will also be affected. The new subscription prices for Apple One are as follows:

Individual: $16.95 per month (before)/ $19.95 per month (now)

$16.95 per month (before)/ $19.95 per month (now) Family: $22.95 per month (before)/ $25.95 per month (now)

$22.95 per month (before)/ $25.95 per month (now) Premier: $32.95 per month (before)/ $37.95 per month (now)

In the US, this is the first time the prices for Apple Arcade and Apple News Plus have increased. While this is the second time the price has increased for Apple TV Plus.