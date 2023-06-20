Apple Self Service Repair for iPhones streamlined, but still requires 79lb kit

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR The Apple Self Service Repair program just got streamlined in a significant way.

You will no longer need to phone the Self Service Repair team after doing a repair, a hurdle that users disliked.

However, repairing one iPhone still requires a 79lb kit of tools.

Thanks to right-to-repair laws making their way around the world, the biggest smartphone brands now offer self-repair programs. Samsung and Google are prime examples. Apple, however, gets a lot of press for its system thanks to its ludicrous iPhone repair kit, which is a 79lb pair of suitcases. Now, the company is slightly tweaking its controversial program — but not regarding that kit.

Instead, the Apple Self Service Repair program will now eliminate the annoying final step of conducting a repair. Previously, one would need to call the Self Service Repair team at Apple to verify your repair. For people who are used to fixing their own devices, this step was cumbersome and felt like a waste of time. Today, the company announced this is no longer necessary. Now, you can make your repair and move on with your life. Apple does emphasize that the repair helpline is still open for people who need assistance.

In addition to this small-but-significant change, Apple is also introducing self-repair support for more of its devices. Starting June 21, the iPhone 14 lineup can be repaired using the aforementioned 79lb toolkit. Likewise, M2-based MacBooks join in on the fun. Interestingly, MacBook Air devices require a large kit that weighs 39.6 pounds, while MacBook Pro models only require a 4.5lb kit. Our guess is the thinness of the Air requires a much bigger toolset to open it up.

Do note that the just-launched M2-based 15-inch MacBook Air is not supported yet. All other M2 MacBooks are, though.

To get started with Apple Self Service Repair, you can visit its repair store.

Comments