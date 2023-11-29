Apple Replay 2023 is here! Spotify Wrapped 'coming soon'

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has released Replay 2023, a look back at your music listening habits from the year gone by.

Spotify is also teasing the release of Wrapped 2023 and says it’s “coming soon.”

Last year, Spotify Wrapped was released on November 30.

Apple has released Replay 2023, a review of your top songs, artists, genres, and albums from the past year. Replay is Apple’s answer to Spotify Wrapped, but it is primarily a web-based experience. It also doesn’t have fun features Spotify Wrapped offers, like “Music Personality” from last year or “Audio Auro” from 2021.

Apple’s experience includes a simple list of your top choices of the year and a “Highlighted Reel” that plays out a quick selection of songs, artists, and playlists you heard the most in 2023. You also get statistics such as the number of minutes you spent listening to music on Apple Music, the number of artists played, and the number of songs played throughout the year. Apple Music listeners can also find out if they are one of the top 100 listeners of their favorite artists.

To access your Apple Music Replay 2023 playlist on the app, go to the “Listen Now” section and scroll down to “Replay.” From here, you can open this year’s Replay playlist, see your Replay playlists from previous years, add your Replay playlist to your library, and share your Replay playlist on social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook.

When is Spotify Wrapped 2023 releasing?

Spotify

With Apple Music Replay out of the way, Spotify Wrapped won’t be far behind. Last year, Spotify released Wrapped on November 30. The platform is already teasing Wrapped 2023 on X (Formerly Twitter) with a big “Coming Soon” banner. Spotify may once again release Wrapped on November 30, 2023. However, we’ve also previously seen it released in the month of December, so we can’t be sure of the exact date of its arrival.

Once Spotify Wrapped 2023 is out, users will be notified through the Spotify app. You can also head to Spotify.com/wrapped to check for your 2023 roundup.

Comments