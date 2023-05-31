Apple's Reality Pro headset could be the sharpest and brightest by a mile

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s Reality Pro headset will reportedly offer 4K resolution per eye.

The headset is also tipped to arrive with 5,000 nits of brightness.

Both figure surpass other VR headsets from the likes of Meta and Sony.

Apple is expected to reveal its Reality Pro XR headset at its WWDC event next week, and we’ve already seen plenty of apparent details regarding the device.

Now, display analyst Ross Young has tweeted apparent screen-related info for the new Apple headset. And it looks like the device could best rivals by a mile.

More specifically, Young says the Reality Pro headset has two 1.41-inch micro LED screens with 4,000 pixels per square inch (PPI) and a retina-searing 5,000 nits of brightness.

How does this compare to other headsets? Young clarified that you’ll be getting 4K resolution per eye. In other words, this would eclipse the Meta Quest Pro, which offers 1,800 x 1,920 pixels per eye. It would also surpass the PlayStation VR 2, which offers 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye.

Meanwhile, that 5,000 nits figure is also a crazy number for brightness. There’s no word on the Quest Pro’s brightness, but the Quest 2 topped out at a paltry 100 nits, while the PSVR 2 reportedly offers 265 nits of brightness.

Of course, it’s worth noting that the Quest 2 has a $400 price tag while the PSVR 2 retails for $550. Meanwhile, the Apple headset is expected to retail for several thousand dollars, so this isn’t exactly a fair comparison. But the Quest Pro has a $1,500 launch price, making it a more apt comparison.

Still, these specs suggest that the Apple Reality Pro headset will surpass even premium rivals when it comes to the viewing experience. But hardware means nothing without software, so we’re eager to see whether Apple has any killer apps.

