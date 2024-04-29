Apple Pencil 3 could outdo Samsung's S Pen with key upgrades

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR For the first time, the Apple Pencil 3 could support haptic feedback, contributing to a more realistic scribbling experience.

Other Apple Pencil 3 rumors hint at squeeze detection, Find My support, a glossy finish, interchangeable tips, and more.

The Apple Pencil 3 — along with the iPad Pro 7 and iPad Air 6 — could launch next week during the company’s Let Loose event.

The Apple Pencil 3 could be revealed as soon as May 7, and relevant rumors continue to pour in. The most recent comes from Bloomberg, which believes that this official iPad stylus will support haptic feedback for the first time. This potential introduction would likely make the experience of drawing and writing on an iPad Pro 7 closer to using a real pencil and paper.

While the report doesn’t specify how these haptics will work on the Apple Pencil 3, we could make some safe assumptions. For example, the stylus’ sensation could differ depending on whether you’re using a digital paintbrush, pen, crayon, etc. These haptics could also serve as an indicator when switching between different tools using the existing double-tap gesture.

Speaking of gestures, code in iPadOS 17.5 beta references a new squeeze detection mechanism that could be included in the Apple Pencil 3. Coupled with the double-tap gesture, the upcoming feature could give iPad users more ways to interact with iPadOS and switch between different tools without touching their screens.

Otherwise, previous rumors suggest that the Apple Pencil 3 could retire the matte finish in favor of a glossy one. It may also support interchangeable tips with different purposes. This would allow users to switch between them based on the tasks they’re working on. Lastly, Apple may also bring Find My support to its upcoming stylus, making it easier to locate if lost or stolen.

Assuming these rumored features come to fruition, third-party stylus manufacturers may be pressured to up their game. After all, haptic feedback support is uncommon among mainstream styli, and Find My integration could be one of the unique selling points for many.

Additionally, this could inspire rivals, such as Samsung, to bring more features to their own tablets and styli. While the S Pen Pro can be located using the SmartThings app, it doesn’t support haptic feedback or pressure-based gestures.

The Apple Pencil 3, upgraded Magic Keyboard, iPad Pro 7, and iPad Air 6 will likely launch during the Let Loose event next week. Make sure to check our coverage during and after the Apple event to stay updated with the latest.

