At 39% off, the Apple Pencil 2 has never been cheaper

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

You often get the best deals on tech right after the next generation of devices is launched, and that’s precisely what Apple’s announcement has triggered. With the Apple Pencil Pro on the way later this month, you can now pick up the Apple Pencil 2 for an all-time low price of $79. Apple Pencil 2 for $79 ($50 off)

Also known as the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), the iconic stylus is now $50 cheaper than its imminent successor. There’s a much more modest $10 discount on the USB-C model of the accessory, which is available for $69.

It’s not the only bit of Apple hardware that’s caught a price drop in the launch excitement. The 64GB LTE model of the 10th Gen Apple iPad is also $100 off for the first time since the holidays, down from $599 to $499. There are four colorways to choose from, and while it might not be the latest Apple tech anymore, it still competes with some of the best tablets on the market.

If you’re interested in either of the deals, you can find them by hitting the widgets above.

You might like

Comments