Waiting for an OLED MacBook Air? It might get delayed again

TL;DR Apple will likely delay its first MacBook Air with an OLED screen, according to supply chain sources.

The laptop was expected to launch in 2027, but it’s now expected to be delayed even more.

It’s believed that poor sales of the first OLED-equipped iPad Pro and display costs are to blame for the delay.

We’ve heard rumors for years now that Apple was planning to bring OLED screens to its MacBook line. Now, it sounds like the company might delay the cheapest MacBook with an OLED panel.

Analysts apparently expected Apple to launch an OLED-equipped MacBook Pro in 2026 and then an OLED-equipped MacBook Air in 2027. However, The Elec reports that the latter model is likely to be delayed, citing Korean supply chain sources.

The outlet’s sources claim that a postponement was forecast earlier this year and that the schedule for developing the required parts has also been delayed.

These sources also pointed to Apple’s new iPad Pro models, which feature OLED screens, as evidence that an OLED screen alone isn’t enough to guarantee more sales. Several analyst forecasts have downgraded new iPad Pro shipments from 10 million units to six or seven million units.

The cost of OLED screens has also apparently been cited as one reason for the likely delay. It’s believed that only LG and Samsung can supply the needed displays. Apple has reportedly expressed the desire for lower display costs to the Korean brands but hasn’t been able to come to an agreement.

Either way, it sounds like those hoping for a more affordable MacBook with a great display will have to wait a few years at the very least. Alternatively, there’s been no shortage of Windows laptops with OLED screens, such as the Samsung Galaxy Book range, HUAWEI MateBook series, and Lenovo’s portfolio of devices.

