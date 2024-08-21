Want Apple Music for free? Apple is extending its free trial, but there's a catch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple Music is extending its free trial from one month to three months for new subscribers.

Eligible users can only claim this offer on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac running the latest operating system version.

This limited-time promotion is only available from August 7 till September 23.

Like some other popular music streaming apps, Apple Music typically offers newcomers a 1-month free trial. For a limited time, though, Spotify‘s rival is instead granting users three months of free access to its service.

To claim the 3-month free trial, you must be trying out Apple Music for the very first time. If you’ve accessed the service in the past through an individual, family, or Apple One subscription, then the promotion doesn’t apply to you. Furthermore, you can only redeem the offer on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac running the latest OS version. So, Android, Windows, and web users are ineligible.

This promotion is valid from August 7 until September 23. Beyond that, the free trial will default back to a single month for all newcomers. Claiming it doesn’t tie you to any commitments, and you can cancel it before Apple starts charging you. Keep in mind, though, that canceling it may revoke your access immediately — not after the three months elapse.

Apple Music offers over 100 million songs for $10.99 per month. The ad-free platform also supports lossless and Spatial Audio playback, providing a more immersive listening experience. Other features include time-synced lyrics, music videos, Apple Music Classical access, and much more.

Do note that once you claim the extended free trial, you can access the service on any compatible device, not just Apple products. The iPhone, iPad, or Mac is only required to redeem it; you don’t need to use it beyond that point.

