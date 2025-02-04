Tired of Spotify price hikes? Apple Music offers newcomers 6 months for just $2.99

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Through February 27, new Apple Music subscribers can claim 6 months of access for just $2.99.

Once the period elapses, Apple will switch users to the regular $10.99/month pricing unless they cancel.

Those granted the 3-month free Apple Music trial cannot claim this deal.

Apple Music is arguably Spotify’s biggest rival, offering exclusive perks for a lower price. To entice users to switch, Apple is granting newcomers 6 months of access to its music streaming service for a one-time $2.99 fee. Once the Apple Music deal expires, subscribers can optionally continue using the service for $10.99/month.

Through February 27, 2025, eligible users can enjoy 6 months of Apple Music for just $2.99. After the 6-month period elapses, subscriptions will automatically revert to the regular $10.99 monthly pricing unless canceled. Notably, this deal isn’t available to existing and returning Apple Music subscribers. Similarly, those offered the 3-month free trial typically included with new iPhone purchases are ineligible to claim this offer.

Compared to Spotify, Apple Music exclusively supports spatial and lossless audio formats and costs $1 less per month. On the other hand, Spotify Premium bundles free audiobook listening hours for $11.99/month. So, those strictly interested in an elevated music listening experience will arguably lean towards Apple’s service.

It’s worth noting that Apple Music still doesn’t offer an equivalent to Spotify Connect. So, while the service is natively available on Apple products, Android phones, smart TVs, and the web, there’s no easy way to move the queue between devices. Spotify’s recommendation algorithm is also famous for highlighting hidden gems and lesser-known artists that align with users’ tastes. While Apple Music’s personalized experience is improving with time, many audiophiles still deem it inferior.

To check your eligibility and claim the Apple Music deal, follow the instructions on this webpage.

